Dr. Joshua Milner, MD

Pediatric Allergy & Immunology
Accepting new patients

Dr. Joshua Milner, MD is a Pediatric Allergy & Immunology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Milner works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital
    3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    • Pediatric Allergy & Immunology
    • English
    • 1396909487
    Dr. Joshua Milner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Milner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Milner works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Milner’s profile.

    Dr. Milner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

