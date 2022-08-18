Overview of Dr. Joshua Mirrer, MD

Dr. Joshua Mirrer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Stony Brook and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Estrella Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Mirrer works at Arizona Center for Hand to Shoulder Surgery in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.