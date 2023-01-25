Dr. Joshua Mitchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Mitchell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joshua Mitchell, MD
Dr. Joshua Mitchell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Riverview, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Dr. Mitchell's Office Locations
Tampa Children's ENT10817 BLOOMINGDALE AVE, Riverview, FL 33578 Directions (813) 262-1330
Tampa Children's ENT2814 W VIRGINIA AVE, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 262-1330Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:45pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thoroughly reviews symptoms and accurately diagnoses conditions. Skilled surgeon yet doesn’t rush or push the patient towards surgery. Highly recommend Dr Mitchell for all your pediatric ENT needs.
About Dr. Joshua Mitchell, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1295969830
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Hospital and Clinics
- Vanderbilt University
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Trinity Coll
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitchell has seen patients for Otitis Media, Chronic Adenoid Infection and Tongue-Tie, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitchell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
