Dr. Joshua Mitchell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Riverview, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Mitchell works at Tampa Children's ENT in Riverview, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Chronic Adenoid Infection and Tongue-Tie along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.