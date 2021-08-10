Overview of Dr. Joshua Mitgang, MD

Dr. Joshua Mitgang, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They completed their fellowship with Nyu/Hosp For Join Dis



Dr. Mitgang works at Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group in Woodbury, NY with other offices in Cedarhurst, NY, Lynbrook, NY, Massapequa, NY, Merrick, NY, Rockville Centre, NY and Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Wrist Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.