Dr. Joshua Moore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joshua Moore, MD
Dr. Joshua Moore, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med.
Dr. Moore works at
Dr. Moore's Office Locations
Memorial Division of General Surgery4651 Sheridan St Ste 350, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 276-8559Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent surgeon, caring human.
About Dr. Joshua Moore, MD
- General Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1669737417
Education & Certifications
- ATLANTA MEDICAL CENTER
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
