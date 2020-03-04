See All General Surgeons in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Joshua Moore, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (14)
Map Pin Small Hollywood, FL
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joshua Moore, MD

Dr. Joshua Moore, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med.

Dr. Moore works at Memorial Division of General Surgery in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Moore's Office Locations

    Memorial Division of General Surgery
    4651 Sheridan St Ste 350, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 276-8559
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intestinal Obstruction
Ileus
Gallstones
Intestinal Obstruction
Ileus
Gallstones

Intestinal Obstruction
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Hemorrhoids
Inguinal Hernia
Port Placements or Replacements
Umbilical Hernia
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Hernia
Acid Reflux
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Brain Injury
Breast Cancer
Burn Injuries
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Fistula
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Ischemic Colitis
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer
Megacolon
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Osteosarcoma
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Pyloric Stenosis
Secondary Malignancies
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Testicular Cancer
Traumatic Brain Injury
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Varicose Veins
Ventral Hernia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 04, 2020
    Excellent surgeon, caring human.
    Randi Anconina — Mar 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joshua Moore, MD
    About Dr. Joshua Moore, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669737417
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • ATLANTA MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moore works at Memorial Division of General Surgery in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Moore’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

