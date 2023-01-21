Dr. Joshua Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Morris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joshua Morris, MD
Dr. Joshua Morris, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Dr. Morris works at
Dr. Morris' Office Locations
-
1
Georgia Psychiatry - Smyrna4015 S Cobb Dr SE Ste 115, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (678) 990-1880
-
2
Georgia Psychiatry Dalton1401 Applewood Dr # 1, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 460-4110
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morris?
Dr Morris it a wonderfully doctor and man.he listens well and I never feel rushed. He takes his time and really listen to how your feeling and what you have to say this is very important to me. Give Dr Morris a try.??????
About Dr. Joshua Morris, MD
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1417192360
Education & Certifications
- North Shore-LI Jewish Hlth System
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morris has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morris accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morris works at
Dr. Morris has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Bipolar Disorder and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.