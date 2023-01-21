See All Psychiatrists in Smyrna, GA
Dr. Joshua Morris, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Joshua Morris, MD

Psychiatry
4.1 (9)
Map Pin Small Smyrna, GA
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joshua Morris, MD

Dr. Joshua Morris, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.

Dr. Morris works at Georgia Psychiatry in Smyrna, GA with other offices in Dalton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Bipolar Disorder and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Cynthia McNeill, PHD
Dr. Cynthia McNeill, PHD
3.7 (3)
View Profile

Dr. Morris' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Psychiatry - Smyrna
    4015 S Cobb Dr SE Ste 115, Smyrna, GA 30080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 990-1880
  2. 2
    Georgia Psychiatry Dalton
    1401 Applewood Dr # 1, Dalton, GA 30720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 460-4110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Eastside Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Major Depressive Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Major Depressive Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Morris?

    Jan 21, 2023
    Dr Morris it a wonderfully doctor and man.he listens well and I never feel rushed. He takes his time and really listen to how your feeling and what you have to say this is very important to me. Give Dr Morris a try.??????
    Debby Russo — Jan 21, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joshua Morris, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joshua Morris, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Morris to family and friends

    Dr. Morris' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Morris

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joshua Morris, MD.

    About Dr. Joshua Morris, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417192360
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • North Shore-LI Jewish Hlth System
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morris has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morris has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Bipolar Disorder and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joshua Morris, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.