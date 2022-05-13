Dr. Joshua Mourot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mourot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Mourot, MD
Dr. Joshua Mourot, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Meritas Health Comprehensive Surgery2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 625, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Mourot?
From my first appointment, pre surgery/surgery/inpatient post op, and follow up's, Dr. Mourot is FANTASTIC! I feel he truly does understand each patient is different and cares about his patients health and success. I was very nervous going into the OR and he talked me through every step, which really helped to relax. After surgery Dr. Mourot and his staff have been so informative and supportive in my progress.
Dr. Mourot has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mourot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mourot using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mourot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mourot works at
Dr. Mourot has seen patients for Obesity and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mourot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mourot. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mourot.
