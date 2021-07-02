Dr. Joshua Mozes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mozes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Mozes, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Mozes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center, St. Luke's Elmore Medical Center, St. Luke's McCall Medical Center and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.
Dr. Mozes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St Lukes Internal Medicine300 E Jefferson St, Boise, ID 83712 Directions (208) 336-4035
-
2
St. Luke's Regional Medical Center190 E Bannock St, Boise, ID 83712 Directions (208) 322-1680MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Boise Heart Clinic Pllc287 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 322-1680
-
4
St. Luke's Clinic - Idaho Cardiology1210 NW 16th St, Fruitland, ID 83619 Directions (208) 322-1680
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- St. Luke's Elmore Medical Center
- St. Luke's McCall Medical Center
- St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mozes?
Dear Dr. Mozes ; In 2016 around June 22 you preformed an ablation on me. It went very well and I was released from the hospital the next day. I was 84 years old at that time I am now 89 and feel fine. thank you very very much for your expertise and skill at such an advanced level.
About Dr. Joshua Mozes, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1679733414
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mozes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mozes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mozes works at
Dr. Mozes has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mozes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mozes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mozes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mozes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mozes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.