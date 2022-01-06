Dr. Joshua Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Murphy, MD
Overview of Dr. Joshua Murphy, MD
Dr. Joshua Murphy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Dr. Murphy's Office Locations
Reconstructive Orthopedics & Sports Medicine8099 CORNELL RD, Cincinnati, OH 45249 Directions (513) 246-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Christ Hospital
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Span
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Ohio Health Choice
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Murphy is great!! He revised my knee replacement (done somewhere else - I had severe swelling and pain and all original surgeon said “X-ray looks fine”. He has since replaced one hip and will replace my other one in a couple months. I have seen many orthopedic surgeons in my life (multiple breaks and 20 orthopedic surgeries) and he is the best, by far!! Not only is he highly skilled, he is also personable, listens to you, and explains things clearly. I’ve already recommended him to others!
About Dr. Joshua Murphy, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1982866356
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
- Northern Kentucky University
- Orthopedic Surgery
