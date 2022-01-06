Overview of Dr. Joshua Murphy, MD

Dr. Joshua Murphy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Murphy works at Reconstructive Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Complications of Joint Prosthesis, Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.