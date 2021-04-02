Overview of Dr. Joshua Needleman, MD

Dr. Joshua Needleman, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Needleman works at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.