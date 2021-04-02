Dr. Needleman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshua Needleman, MD
Overview of Dr. Joshua Needleman, MD
Dr. Joshua Needleman, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Needleman's Office Locations
Maimonides Doctors Multispecialty Pavilion4813 9th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 283-7500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Maimonides Doctors Multispecialty Pavilion6010 Bay Pkwy # 9, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions (718) 283-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor!
About Dr. Joshua Needleman, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1942386883
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Needleman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Needleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Needleman has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Needleman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Needleman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Needleman.
