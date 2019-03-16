Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshua Nelson, MD
Dr. Joshua Nelson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They completed their fellowship with University Of Virginia Health System
University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center
3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160
(913) 588-1227
Monday 7:30am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 7:30am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 7:30am - 5:00pm
Thursday 7:30am - 5:00pm
Friday 7:30am - 5:00pm
Saint Luke's Sports Medicine Specialists - Burlington Creek
6301 N Lucerne Ave, Kansas City, MO 64151
(816) 714-2500
Accepted Insurance Carriers:
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Nelson saved my leg after a very severe motorcycle accident.. I am forever grateful to him . Not only were his medical skills remarkable but his bedside manner and encouragement were very helpful in my recovery.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1598816126
- University Of Virginia Health System
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
