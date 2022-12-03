Dr. Joshua Nething, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nething is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Nething, MD
Overview of Dr. Joshua Nething, MD
Dr. Joshua Nething, MD is an Urology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Genesis Hospital and Western Reserve Hospital.
Dr. Nething works at
Dr. Nething's Office Locations
-
1
Summa Health Medical Group Urology95 Arch St, Akron, OH 44304 Directions (330) 374-1255
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- Genesis Hospital
- Western Reserve Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nething?
I found Dr. Nothing and all of his staff, just great. All questions answered and real concern for my well being shown. All I can say is THANK YOU FOR MY LIFE
About Dr. Joshua Nething, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1548410772
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Akron General Medical Center/ Summa Akron City Hospital
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
- YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nething has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nething accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nething has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nething works at
Dr. Nething has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nething on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Nething. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nething.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nething, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nething appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.