Dr. Ney Joshua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joshua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ney Joshua, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ney Joshua, MD
Dr. Ney Joshua, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Falmouth, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine.
They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Glaucoma Surgery and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Joshua's Office Locations
- 1 186 Jones Rd, Falmouth, MA 02540 Directions (800) 635-0489
- 2 282 Route 130 And Cotuit Rd, Sandwich, MA 02563 Directions (800) 635-0489
-
3
Ophthalmic Consultants Boston50 Staniford St Ste 600, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 367-4800
-
4
Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston88 ANSEL HALLET RD, West Yarmouth, MA 02673 Directions (508) 771-4848
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joshua?
Interacted with him since 2018 for cataract surgery. Currently for diagnosis of Vitreous Detachment.
About Dr. Ney Joshua, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1851556476
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joshua has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshua accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joshua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joshua has seen patients for Glaucoma, Glaucoma Surgery and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joshua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Joshua. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joshua.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joshua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joshua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.