Overview of Dr. Ney Joshua, MD

Dr. Ney Joshua, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Falmouth, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine.



They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Glaucoma Surgery and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.