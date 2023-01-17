Dr. Joshua Niemann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niemann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Niemann, MD
Overview of Dr. Joshua Niemann, MD
Dr. Joshua Niemann, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Liberty, MO. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine, Omaha, Ne and is affiliated with Excelsior Springs Hospital and Liberty Hospital.
Dr. Niemann's Office Locations
MU Orthopaedics at Liberty Hospital2521 Glenn Hendren Dr, Liberty, MO 64068 Directions (816) 781-6066
Hospital Affiliations
- Excelsior Springs Hospital
- Liberty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Neimann has replaced my left hip, and both knees utilizing the MAKO robotic surgical procedure. He is a top shelf surgeon that I highly recommend, in fact, I wouldn't consider any other ortho surgeon to work on me. Dr. Neimann's surgical skills changed my life tremendously for the better! He can do the same for you.
About Dr. Joshua Niemann, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University, Metrohealth Medical Center, Cleveland, Oh
- University Of Missouri-Kansas City, Truman Medical Center, Kansas City, Mo
- University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine, Omaha, Ne
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Niemann has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Niemann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niemann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niemann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.