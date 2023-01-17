Overview of Dr. Joshua Niemann, MD

Dr. Joshua Niemann, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Liberty, MO. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine, Omaha, Ne and is affiliated with Excelsior Springs Hospital and Liberty Hospital.



Dr. Niemann works at MU Orthopaedics at Liberty Hospital in Liberty, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.