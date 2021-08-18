Dr. Joshua Pagar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pagar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Pagar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joshua Pagar, MD
Dr. Joshua Pagar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Pagar works at
Dr. Pagar's Office Locations
Pioneer Valley Urology100 Wason Ave Ste 120, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 241-2100
Baystate Medical Center Inc759 Chestnut St, Springfield, MA 01199 Directions (413) 794-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
After many years of problems with an enlarged prostate, Dr. Pagar performed a TURP on me and the surgery could not have gone better. My symptoms have all but vanished and my quality of life has improved considerably. He explains things thoroughly and gave me the confidence I needed to go ahead with the procedure. He is an excellent doctor and surgeon. If you are having problems with your prostate, or considering a TURP, this is the doctor you should seek out. I am thankful to be one of his patients, and I am confident you will find his service beyond excellent as well.
About Dr. Joshua Pagar, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1669679064
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pagar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pagar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pagar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pagar works at
Dr. Pagar has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Prostate Biopsy and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pagar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pagar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pagar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pagar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pagar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.