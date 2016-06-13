Dr. Pal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshua Pal, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Pal, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Pal works at
Locations
Scripps Mercy Physician Partners5395 Ruffin Rd Ste 201, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 560-0242
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very intelligent; injections were not painful
About Dr. Joshua Pal, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1558520874
Education & Certifications
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pal accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.