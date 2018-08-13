Dr. Joshua Penfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Penfield, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Penfield, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from University Of Leicester and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital, St. Anthony Hospital, St. Clare Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Penfield works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Tacoma1112 6th Ave Ste 200, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 272-8664
-
2
Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Puyallup2910 S Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98373 Directions (253) 445-5750
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
- St. Anthony Hospital
- St. Clare Hospital
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana

Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Penfield?
He is an excellent gastroenterologist. He did a thorough work up for an accurate diagnosis. He's very professional and personable. He communicates well and follows through.
About Dr. Joshua Penfield, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1356508402
Education & Certifications
- Main Medical Center, Portland, ME
- Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland
- University Of Leicester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Penfield has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Penfield accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Penfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Penfield works at
Dr. Penfield has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Pancreatitis and Food Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Penfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Penfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penfield.
