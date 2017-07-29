Dr. Joshua Perkel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perkel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Perkel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent Peach, Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Houston Medical Center.
Urology Specialists of Georgia5400 Bowman Rd, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 745-6576
Warner Robins116 Tommy Stalnaker Dr Ste A, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 745-6576
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent Peach
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Houston Medical Center
Dr. Perkel is wonderful. He was able to quickly diagnose and treat my problem, relieving me of excruciating pain. His staff is excellent. Facility is nicest and cleanest I have ever seen. If it were possible to give him 6 stars I would.
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Medical College of Virginia
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Brown Univ
- Urology
