Dr. Joshua Phillips, MD
Dr. Joshua Phillips, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Youngstown, OH.
1
Peter M. Devito MD Inc.7600 Southern Blvd Ste 2, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 758-3985
2
Select Specialty Hospital-youngstown1044 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44504 Directions (330) 480-3488
3
Surgical Hospital At Southwoods7630 Southern Blvd, Boardman, OH 44512 Directions (330) 758-3985
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Surgical Hospital At Southwoods
- Trumbull Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing Dr. Phillips for over 3 months now. I would highly recommend him. He is a very competent and caring surgeon and doctor. He had to do an open appendectomy and laparoscopic hernia repair. He always took the time to explain everything in a very caring manner. I always felt very comfortable with him.
- English
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
