Dr. Joshua Podjasek, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Podjasek, MD is a Dermatologist in La Grange Highlands, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.
Locations
Dermatology Associates of La Grange5201 Willow Springs Rd Ste 430A, La Grange Highlands, IL 60525 Directions (224) 351-9576
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Podjasek. He’s an excellent Doctor who cares for his patients. He takes the time to listen to my concerns and provides the care I need.
About Dr. Joshua Podjasek, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1245496850
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic/Mayo Grad Sch of Med
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- University of Wisconsin
- Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Podjasek has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Podjasek accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Podjasek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Podjasek has seen patients for Warts, Itchy Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Podjasek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
119 patients have reviewed Dr. Podjasek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Podjasek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Podjasek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Podjasek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.