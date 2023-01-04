Overview

Dr. Joshua Podjasek, MD is a Dermatologist in La Grange Highlands, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Podjasek works at Dermatology Associates of La Grange in La Grange Highlands, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Itchy Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.