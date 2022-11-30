Dr. Joshua Port, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Port is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Port, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joshua Port, MD
Dr. Joshua Port, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Altoona, PA. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Conemaugh Nason Medical Center and Upmc Altoona.
Dr. Port's Office Locations
Blair Orthopedics3000 FAIRWAY DR, Altoona, PA 16602 Directions (814) 942-1166
Advanced Center for Surgery LLC3280 Pleasant Valley Blvd, Altoona, PA 16602 Directions (814) 310-0009
Hospital Affiliations
- Conemaugh Nason Medical Center
- Upmc Altoona
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I have had both shoulders repaired by Dr. Port. He explains the surgery to you and what to do expect post surgery and the recovery time. I would not have anyone else do my shoulders
About Dr. Joshua Port, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Southern California Center for Sports Medicine
- University of Pittsburgh
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
