Dr. Joshua Prager, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Prager, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Prager works at
Locations
California Pain Medicine Center2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 1280W, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions
California Pain Medicine Center100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 760, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 267-2788
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Commercial Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Prager has been my pain management doctor for many years, together with Erica. I had CRPS go into remission while under their care. It returned after six years and now with their help the pain is once again under control. I have had Dr. Prager perform numerous procedures to target specific areas for pain, including neuro-stem implant, various types of blocks, and ketamine infusion. The doctor and his staff are kind, considerate and professional. Dr. Prager is the “gold standard” in the field of pain management! I highly recommend him - no other pain management doctor has even come close to helping/healing like he has.
About Dr. Joshua Prager, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1518070358
Education & Certifications
- Mass Genl Hospital
- UCLA Hosps
- Stanford Univ Sch Of Med
- Anesthesiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prager has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prager accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prager works at
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Prager. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prager.
