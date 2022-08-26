Overview of Dr. Joshua Press, MD

Dr. Joshua Press, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett and Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Press works at Minimally Invasive Gynecology at Washington University in St. Louis in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.