Overview of Dr. Joshua Priluck, MD

Dr. Joshua Priluck, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Onawa, IA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Priluck works at Dunes Dermatology in Onawa, IA with other offices in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Vitreoretinal Surgery and Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.