Dr. Joshua Priluck, MD
Overview of Dr. Joshua Priluck, MD
Dr. Joshua Priluck, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Onawa, IA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Priluck's Office Locations
Alegent Creighton Dermatology Onawa1600 Diamond St, Onawa, IA 51040 Directions (712) 423-9363
Ira A. Priluck M.d. PC10707 Pacific St Ste 101, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 399-8055
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
very well can't complain but I need more research on my eye due to Iris repair to fix a damaged pupil not dilating . my name is Reinaldo Torres Cruz my phone number is
About Dr. Joshua Priluck, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1932360914
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Priluck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Priluck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Priluck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Priluck has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Vitreoretinal Surgery and Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Priluck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Priluck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Priluck.
