Dr. Joshua Purow, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joshua Purow, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Cardiology Associates4725 N Federal Hwy Ste 401, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 772-2136Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have known Dr Purow for several years and he has always been very professional and caring.
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health|Nyu Hospitals Center
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Purow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Purow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Purow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Purow works at
Dr. Purow has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Purow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Purow speaks Hebrew.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Purow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purow.
Dr. Purow accepts appointments scheduled online or over the phone.