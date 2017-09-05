Dr. Reimer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshua Reimer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joshua Reimer, MD
Dr. Joshua Reimer, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Thornwood, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Seton Hall University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Reimer's Office Locations
Dental Center Management Inc12 Marble Ave, Thornwood, NY 10594 Directions (844) 484-6564
Kings Highway Orthopedic Associates3131 Kings Hwy Ste C11, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 258-2588
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Reiner saved my life! I had terrible lower back pain from a littany of issues including spinal stenosis, arthritis and herniated discs. Dr. Reiner suggested an epidural and literally gave me my life back. He is kind, gentle and patient with his patients. Definitely see him for your pain management needs!
About Dr. Joshua Reimer, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1902069354
Education & Certifications
- Seton Hall University
