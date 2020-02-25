Overview of Dr. Joshua Renkin, MD

Dr. Joshua Renkin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital and St. Anthony North Hospital.



Dr. Renkin works at CHPG Neuroscience and Spine in Lakewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.