Dr. Joshua Renkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Renkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Renkin, MD
Overview of Dr. Joshua Renkin, MD
Dr. Joshua Renkin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital and St. Anthony North Hospital.
Dr. Renkin works at
Dr. Renkin's Office Locations
-
1
Chpg Neuroscience Sah11750 W 2nd Pl Ste 255, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (720) 321-8040Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony Hospital
- St. Anthony North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Renkin?
I've had MS for over 30 years so I've had a lot of neurologists over the years. Dr. Renkin is the best I've ever had. Great bedside manners, explains things very well. After years of his having a private practice, he (they) joined the Centura system which handles all the business end of the practice. The doctors had some 'frustrations' over that change. I certainly wouldn't downgrade him over things such as... oh, hiring/firing and such when it's TOTALLY out of his hands. They did have 1 or 2 'not so great' people at the front desk but I assure you they have been purged from their office!
About Dr. Joshua Renkin, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1992892798
Education & Certifications
- University Co Health Science Center
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Renkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Renkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Renkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Renkin works at
Dr. Renkin has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Renkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Renkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Renkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Renkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Renkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.