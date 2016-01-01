See All General Surgeons in Denton, TX
Dr. Joshua Rivet, MD

General Surgery
Map Pin Small Denton, TX
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joshua Rivet, MD

Dr. Joshua Rivet, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Texas Health Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Rivet works at Denton Gastroenterololgy Associatespa in Denton, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rivet's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Denton Gastroenterololgy Associatespa
    3327 Colorado Blvd Ste 100, Denton, TX 76210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 287-3793
  2. 2
    Medical City Denton
    3535 S Interstate 35 E, Denton, TX 76210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 384-3535

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Excision of Skin Lesion
Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Lesion
Wound Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

About Dr. Joshua Rivet, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 6 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1831456433
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joshua Rivet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rivet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rivet works at Denton Gastroenterololgy Associatespa in Denton, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rivet’s profile.

Dr. Rivet has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivet.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

