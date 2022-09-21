Dr. Joshua Rokaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rokaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Rokaw, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Rokaw, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Rokaw works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Internal Medicine Associates15211 Vanowen St Ste 100, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 778-1920
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rokaw?
Dr Rokaw and the staff in his office, I particularly nurse Nina, are hands down the kindest, most genuine, and intentional medical professionals I’ve ever been treated by. I’ve had nightmare experiences in doctors offices leading to severe anxiety and even fainting when being treated. Dr Rokaw asked so many questions about my quality of life and drew connections no other doctor ever has. I feel like I have a path to solutions now and not just more medications or another doctor minimizing and dismissing me. I really can’t say enough good things about this office and my experience so far.
About Dr. Joshua Rokaw, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356492060
Education & Certifications
- UCLA San Fernando Vly Prog
- UCLA San Fernando Vly Prog
- Wash U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rokaw has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rokaw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rokaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rokaw works at
Dr. Rokaw speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Rokaw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rokaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rokaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rokaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.