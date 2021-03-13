Dr. Joshua Roller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Roller, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Roller, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK.
Dr. Roller works at
Locations
-
1
Roller Weight Loss & Advanced Surgery3311 E 46th St, Tulsa, OK 74135 Directions (918) 970-6366
-
2
Roller Weight Loss & Advanced Surgery12112 Highway 71 S, Fort Smith, AR 72916 Directions (479) 434-6354Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Roller Weight Loss and Advanced Surgery1695 E Rainforest Rd Ste 2, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 445-6460Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Health Physicians Specialty Hospital
- Northwest Medical Center - Springdale
- Washington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Tennessee
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roller?
The Roller Weight Loss staff are the greatest. They support and encourage you all the way through your journey and even after your journey!
About Dr. Joshua Roller, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1790713675
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roller works at
134 patients have reviewed Dr. Roller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.