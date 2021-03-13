See All General Surgeons in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Joshua Roller, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (134)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Joshua Roller, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. 

Dr. Roller works at Roller Weight Loss & Advanced Surgery in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Fort Smith, AR and Fayetteville, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Roller Weight Loss & Advanced Surgery
    3311 E 46th St, Tulsa, OK 74135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 970-6366
  2. 2
    Roller Weight Loss & Advanced Surgery
    12112 Highway 71 S, Fort Smith, AR 72916 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 434-6354
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Roller Weight Loss and Advanced Surgery
    1695 E Rainforest Rd Ste 2, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 445-6460
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Health Physicians Specialty Hospital
  • Northwest Medical Center - Springdale
  • Washington Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Duodenal Switch and SIPS Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Tennessee
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 134 ratings
    Patient Ratings (134)
    5 Star
    (120)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Mar 13, 2021
    The Roller Weight Loss staff are the greatest. They support and encourage you all the way through your journey and even after your journey!
    Jean Larson — Mar 13, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Joshua Roller, MD
    About Dr. Joshua Roller, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790713675
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Oklahoma
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Roller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    134 patients have reviewed Dr. Roller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

