Dr. Joshua Rosenberg, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Joshua Rosenberg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Rosenberg works at Mount Sinai Doctors East 85th Street in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Facial Reconstruction and Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Mount Sinai Doctors East 85th Street
    234 E 85th St # 5, New York, NY 10028

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Facial Reconstruction
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Rhinoseptoplasty
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Facelift
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Captique™ Injection Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Neck Mass Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Nerve Damage Chevron Icon
Facial Nerve Repair Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fractional Ablative Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Fractional Non-Ablative Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Hylaform Injection Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Microneurovascular Surgery Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Microvascular Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Nasal Surgery Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nerve Surgery Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • Male
    • 1699906735
    • Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery - Stanford University|Head and Neck Surgery/Microvascular Reconstruction - University of Miami
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    • Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai West

    Dr. Joshua Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenberg works at Mount Sinai Doctors East 85th Street in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rosenberg’s profile.

    Dr. Rosenberg has seen patients for Facial Reconstruction and Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

