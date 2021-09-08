Dr. Joshua Rosenow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Rosenow, MD
Dr. Joshua Rosenow, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Memorial Hospital Neurosurgery259 E Erie St Ste 1950, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8143
Northwestern Medical Group675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8143
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd Ste 424, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 933-4056
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Very positive outcome from my surgery with Dr. Rosenow. Had a visit scheduled with Ms. Cimino. Wasn't able to keep bc of weather conditions. Rescheduled for September 15th.
About Dr. Joshua Rosenow, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1053336776
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Westchester Medical Center
- Westchester Medical Center
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Rosenow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenow has seen patients for Neurostimulator Implantation, Brain Surgery and Neurostimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.