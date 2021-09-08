See All Neurosurgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Joshua Rosenow, MD

Neurosurgery
4.0 (25)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joshua Rosenow, MD

Dr. Joshua Rosenow, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Rosenow works at Northwestern Memorial Hospital Neurosurgery in Chicago, IL with other offices in Winfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Neurostimulator Implantation, Brain Surgery and Neurostimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosenow's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Memorial Hospital Neurosurgery
    259 E Erie St Ste 1950, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8143
  2. 2
    Northwestern Medical Group
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8143
  3. 3
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    25 N Winfield Rd Ste 424, Winfield, IL 60190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 933-4056

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 08, 2021
    Very positive outcome from my surgery with Dr. Rosenow. Had a visit scheduled with Ms. Cimino. Wasn't able to keep bc of weather conditions. Rescheduled for September 15th.
    Olivia Pierre — Sep 08, 2021
    About Dr. Joshua Rosenow, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1053336776
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    Residency
    • Westchester Medical Center
    Internship
    • Westchester Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Yale University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Rosenow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenow has seen patients for Neurostimulator Implantation, Brain Surgery and Neurostimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

