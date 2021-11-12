See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Huntington, NY
Dr. Joshua Rosenthal, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.1 (38)
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joshua Rosenthal, MD

Dr. Joshua Rosenthal, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.

Dr. Rosenthal works at Innovative Otolaryngology, PC in Huntington, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosenthal's Office Locations

    Innovative Otolaryngology
    Innovative Otolaryngology
775 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743
(631) 923-1900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Postnasal Drip
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Earwax Buildup
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Follicular Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Impacted Shoulders Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Medullary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Nasal Packing for Epitaxis Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Sensorineural Deafness Chevron Icon
Shift Work Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Sialadenitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Sphenoid Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroglossal Duct Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Conditions Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Disorders Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 12, 2021
    My angel in a lab coat! Dr. Rosenthal treated me for sinusitis and chronic sinus infections with reoccurring breathing problems. He found an unusual type of fungi growing in my nasal cavity that didn’t respond to most nasal steroids. Dr. Rosenthal treated me with antibiotics for almost a year until we decided that I needed surgery in 2013. Surgery results were amazing— I had drastically improved hearing, breathing and overall health. Since the surgery, I have not had one sinus infection to date! I highly recommend him and would definitely return to his office in the future.
    Alessandra Johntry — Nov 12, 2021
    About Dr. Joshua Rosenthal, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1801065172
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Medical College
    • University of Pennsylvannia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rosenthal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenthal works at Innovative Otolaryngology, PC in Huntington, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rosenthal’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenthal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

