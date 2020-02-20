Dr. Joshua Rotenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rotenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Rotenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joshua Rotenberg, MD
Dr. Joshua Rotenberg, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, Methodist Hospital and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Dr. Rotenberg works at
Dr. Rotenberg's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Medical and Sleep Specialists15551 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (713) 464-4107
-
2
Neurology and Sleep Specialists902 Frostwood Dr Ste 210, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 464-4107Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 3:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Sugar Land Family Practice PA1111 Highway 6 Ste 100, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (713) 464-4107Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
4
Cerebral Palsy, Spasticity Management Clinic6400 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 464-4107
-
5
TMSS - Pediatric neurology/Sleep Katy21308 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (713) 464-4107
-
6
TMSS- The Woodlands1120 Medical Plaza Dr, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (713) 464-4107
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My teen has seen Dr. R for years. He works well with her and parents. Is works hard again and again to help his patients. We have great communication with him and his staff. Top notch dr
About Dr. Joshua Rotenberg, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437149333
Education & Certifications
- National Capital Consortium-Walter Reed Amc, Nnmc, Nih-Neurology-Child & Adolescent Neurology
- Wpafp/Dayton Childrens/Wright State-General Pediatrics
- Lenox Hill/Nyu-Internal Medicine
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
- Brown Univ
- Epilepsy, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sleep Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rotenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rotenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rotenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rotenberg works at
Dr. Rotenberg speaks Spanish.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Rotenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rotenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rotenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rotenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.