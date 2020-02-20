Overview of Dr. Joshua Rotenberg, MD

Dr. Joshua Rotenberg, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, Methodist Hospital and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.



Dr. Rotenberg works at Texas Medical and Sleep Specialists in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Houston, TX, Katy, TX and Shenandoah, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.