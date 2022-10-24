Overview of Dr. Joshua Rothenberg, DO

Dr. Joshua Rothenberg, DO is a Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED|Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Rothenberg works at Baptist Health Surgery | Boca Raton in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Deerfield Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.