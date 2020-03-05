Overview of Dr. Joshua Rother, MD

Dr. Joshua Rother, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital, Essentia Health-Virginia, Fairview Range Medical Center, Grand Itasca Clinic And Hospital, Rainy Lake Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Rother works at Orthopaedic Associates of Duluth, P in Duluth, MN with other offices in Hibbing, MN and Grand Rapids, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.