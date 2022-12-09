See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Englewood, NJ
Dr. Joshua Rovner, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (138)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joshua Rovner, MD

Dr. Joshua Rovner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Jersey City Medical Center.

Dr. Rovner works at Progressive Spine And Orthopaedics in Englewood, NJ with other offices in Edison, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nicole Lopez, MD
Dr. Nicole Lopez, MD
4.5 (2)
These providers are on the medical staff of Clara Maass Medical Center.

Dr. Rovner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Progressive Spine & Orthopaedics LLC
    440 Curry Ave Ste A, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 227-1299
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Progressive Spine
    3 Progress St Ste 102, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 227-1299

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Jersey City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lower Back Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CNA HealthPro
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Gallagher Basset
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Zurich

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 138 ratings
    Patient Ratings (138)
    5 Star
    (128)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 09, 2022
    My visits everyone is very professional I would recommend to my family and friends I’m so thankful looking forward to my new chapter
    Sylvia threatt — Dec 09, 2022
    About Dr. Joshua Rovner, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1578765244
    Education & Certifications

    • Twin Cities Spine Center
    • Alber Einstein College Of Medicine
    • Alber Einstein College Of Medicine
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Rovner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rovner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rovner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rovner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    138 patients have reviewed Dr. Rovner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rovner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rovner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rovner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

