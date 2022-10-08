Dr. Joshua Rubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Rubin, MD
Dr. Joshua Rubin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Joan and Sanford I. Weill College Of Medicine At Cornell University, Ny and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Gastro Health - East Boca2300 Glades Rd Ste 201E, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 208-2121
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Dr Rubin is an excellent doctor! He is kind, caring, and always takes the time to answer all my concerns! I highly recommend him and his staff! Also, thank you Joanne for being so sweet!
About Dr. Joshua Rubin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184654634
- Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC
- University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pa
- Joan and Sanford I. Weill College Of Medicine At Cornell University, Ny
Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubin has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rubin speaks Spanish.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.
