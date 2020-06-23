See All Neurosurgeons in Holbrook, NY
Dr. Joshua Ryan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Joshua Ryan, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joshua Ryan, MD

Dr. Joshua Ryan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Holbrook, NY. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Huntington Hospital, South Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Ryan works at SpineCare Long Island in Holbrook, NY with other offices in West Islip, NY, Huntington, NY and Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Ryan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SpineCare Long Island - Holbrook
    4681 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Holbrook, NY 11741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 774-6333
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    SpineCare Long Island - West Islip
    1175 Montauk Hwy Ste 66, West Islip, NY 11795 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 774-6333
  3. 3
    SpineCare Long Island - Huntington
    110 E Main St Ste 2B, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 774-6333
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
  4. 4
    SpineCare Long Island - Great Neck
    935 Northern Blvd Ste 303B, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 774-6333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
  • Huntington Hospital
  • South Shore University Hospital
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spondylolisthesis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spondylolisthesis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Correction Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cervical Microdiscectomy With Fusion Chevron Icon
Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion Surgery (ALIF) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Complex Spinal Deformity Correction Chevron Icon
Complex Spinal Instrumentation Procedure Chevron Icon
Compressed Spinal Cord Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Third Ventriculostomy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Minimally-Invasive Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion Surgery (PLIF) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Discectomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion (TLIF) Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Ventriculoperitoneal Shunt Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
XLIF® (eXtreme Lateral Interbody Fusion) Procedure Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oscar Health
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ryan?

    Jun 23, 2020
    He is the best
    Sherry Morganelli — Jun 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joshua Ryan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joshua Ryan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ryan to family and friends

    Dr. Ryan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ryan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joshua Ryan, MD.

    About Dr. Joshua Ryan, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750673208
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Ryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ryan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joshua Ryan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.