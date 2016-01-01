Overview of Dr. Joshua Schindler, MD

Dr. Joshua Schindler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.



Dr. Schindler works at Oregon Health/Sciences University OTO in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Vocal Cord Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.