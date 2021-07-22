Dr. Joshua Schulman-Marcus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schulman-Marcus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Schulman-Marcus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Schulman-Marcus, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Locations
Amc47 NEW SCOTLAND AVE, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5076Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Albany Medical Center Hospital1365 Washington Ave, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 264-1800
- 3 178 Washington Avenue Ext Ste 103A, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 262-5735
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is PHENOMENAL so thankful for this incredible Doctor!!! I could cry ... I’m really so happy . He is the BEST doctor I have ever had hands down. This man deserves a award and a pay raise if possible!!!! God bless this man!!! Would HIGHLY HIGHLY encourage anyone to see him!
About Dr. Joshua Schulman-Marcus, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1073756938
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schulman-Marcus accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schulman-Marcus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schulman-Marcus has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schulman-Marcus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schulman-Marcus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulman-Marcus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schulman-Marcus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schulman-Marcus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.