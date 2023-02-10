Dr. Joshua Scott, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Scott, DPM
Overview of Dr. Joshua Scott, DPM
Dr. Joshua Scott, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine|Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
Dr. Scott works at
Dr. Scott's Office Locations
Gainesville Podiatry Associates915 NW 56th Ter, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 820-3187Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience on my 1st visit! Dr. Scott took the time to listen to what my problems were. He explained his recommendations and why. I will be recommending Dr. Scott to my family and friends for sure.
About Dr. Joshua Scott, DPM
- Podiatry
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1265961783
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Health Care System|Memorial Healthcare System
- Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine|Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
