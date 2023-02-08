See All Podiatric Surgeons in Stuart, FL
Dr. Josh Sebag

Podiatric Surgery
4.8 (16)
Map Pin Small Stuart, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Josh Sebag

Dr. Josh Sebag is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. 

Dr. Sebag works at Coastal Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center in Stuart, FL with other offices in Port St Lucie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sebag's Office Locations

    Coastal Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center
    2221 SE Ocean Blvd Ste 200, Stuart, FL 34996 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 783-2938
    Coastal Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center
    7710 S US Highway 1, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 783-2944

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
  • Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital
  • Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital

Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Florida Blue
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 08, 2023
    May 2022, Dr. Sabag performed my tarsal tunnel surgery+ which was a total success. Surgery was complex as it was my 3rd surgery. I put myself in his hands as I could not stand the pain anymore. I highly recommend Dr. Sabag and I recommend him very highly. His knowledge and expertise is top class. God bless Dr. Sabag and his surgical hands. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
    Danuta Kaminski — Feb 08, 2023
    About Dr. Josh Sebag

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881127348
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Josh Sebag is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sebag is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sebag has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sebag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sebag. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sebag.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sebag, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sebag appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

