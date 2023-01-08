See All Oncologists in Coral Springs, FL
Dr. Joshua Shaw, MD

Surgical Oncology
4.9 (74)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Joshua Shaw, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North.

Dr. Shaw works at South Florida Surgical Specialists in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Florida Surgical Specialists
    3001 Coral Hills Dr Ste 320, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 408-8874
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • Broward Health Imperial Point
  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • Broward Health North

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Liver Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Liver Cancer

Treatment frequency



Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Tumor Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cystic Lesions Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Pseudocyst Chevron Icon
Pediatric Liver Transplants Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (70)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 08, 2023
    I saw Dr. Shaw for a liver cancer. He and his team are experts at what they do. Dr. Shaw did my surgery and it went very very well. I spent a few days in the hospital and was able to go home. I recovered quickly and without any issues or complications. I feel great today and am cancer free. I am very grateful to Dr. Shaw. He is always approachable, makes time for me and my family, excellent bedside manners, and a credit to his craft. I RECOMMEND DR. SHAW AND HIS TEAM
    BETSY — Jan 08, 2023
    About Dr. Joshua Shaw, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568699205
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
