Overview of Dr. Joshua Shipley, MD

Dr. Joshua Shipley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.



Dr. Shipley works at Cleveland Clinic IRH in Vero Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.