Dr. Joshua Shofner, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Shofner works at Dermatology Associates in Beverly, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Scabies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.