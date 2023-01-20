Dr. Joshua Silver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Silver, MD
Dr. Joshua Silver, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lebanon, NH.
Dartmouth-hitchcock Medical Center1 Medical Center Dr, Lebanon, NH 03756 Directions (603) 650-5000Friday7:30am - 4:30pm
Orthopaedic Institute of the West6950 E Chauncey Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (623) 873-8565
Abrazo Orthopedic Specialists - Scottsdale3811 E Bell Rd Ste 309, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (480) 420-0749
Abrazo Medical Group Biltmore Terrace2122 E Highland Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (480) 420-0749
- Abrazo Central Campus
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
- OASIS Hospital
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
I interviewed three surgeons before I selected Dr. Silver. Reasons: -punctual to appointments AND prepared. -sound advice and excellent options presented along with arguments for and against them all, letting me decide how conservative or aggressive I want to be with treatment. -surgery was fantastic. Fast, minimal pain, his surgical coordinator Erika was an absolute joy to work with in scheduling and answering questions. -OASIS hospital where he does surgeries is top-notch, boutique hospital that’s the best care I’ve ever received -he’s cool. Not arrogant, just confident. Five stars for sure.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1790044204
Dr. Silver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silver accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silver speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Silver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.