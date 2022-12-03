See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Joshua Smith, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5.0 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Joshua Smith, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. 

Dr. Smith works at SHMG Bariatric Surgery - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Fremont, MI, Grand Haven, MI, Greenville, MI, Hastings, MI, Muskegon, MI, Reed City, MI and Zeeland, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SHMG Bariatrics, Holland MI
    4100 Lake Dr SE Ste B01, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-7400
  2. 2
    SHMG Bariatric Surgery - Fremont
    230 W Oak St Ste 101, Fremont, MI 49412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-7400
  3. 3
    SHMG Bariatric Surgery - Grand Haven
    15100 Whittaker Way, Grand Haven, MI 49417 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-7400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    SHMG Bariatric Surgery - Greenville
    705 S Greenville West Dr Ste 202, Greenville, MI 48838 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-7400
  5. 5
    SHMG Bariatric Surgery - Hastings
    1005 W Green St Ste 202, Hastings, MI 49058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-7400
  6. 6
    SHMG Bariatric Surgery - North Muskegon
    2009 HOLTON RD, Muskegon, MI 49445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-7400
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:00pm
  7. 7
    SHMG Bariatric Surgery - Reed City
    225 N State St, Reed City, MI 49677 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-7400
  8. 8
    Shmg Bariatric Surgery - Zeeland
    8333 Felch St Ste 300, Zeeland, MI 49464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-7400
  9. 9
    SHMG General Surgery - Wealthy Street
    1900 Wealthy St SE Ste 180MC545, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 774-8501

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominoplasty
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abdominoplasty
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage

Treatment frequency



Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 03, 2022
    He was incredibly helpful with making me understand the procedure.
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Joshua Smith, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184006124
    NPI Number

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith works at SHMG Bariatric Surgery - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Fremont, MI, Grand Haven, MI, Greenville, MI, Hastings, MI, Muskegon, MI, Reed City, MI and Zeeland, MI. View the full addresses on Dr. Smith’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

