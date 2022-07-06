Overview

Dr. Joshua Smith, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Midwest City, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.



Dr. Smith works at Midwest Medical Group in Midwest City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.