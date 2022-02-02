See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Joshua Snodgrass, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Joshua Snodgrass, MD

Sports Medicine
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joshua Snodgrass, MD

Dr. Joshua Snodgrass, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Snodgrass works at Irvine Barranca in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Snodgrass' Office Locations

  1. 1
    MemorialCare Medical Group Long Beach (Sports Medicine)
    450 E Spring St Ste 1, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 696-3622
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Snodgrass?

    Feb 02, 2022
    Dr. Snodgrass is very personable and empathetic. He is a great listener and observer. He explains his findings well, addresses any questions and concerns, and develops a plan of action all while ensuring the patient fully understands the process and is an active participant in their health care. I highly recommend Dr. Snodgrass for any sports related injury or condition.
    — Feb 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joshua Snodgrass, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joshua Snodgrass, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Snodgrass to family and friends

    Dr. Snodgrass' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Snodgrass

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joshua Snodgrass, MD.

    About Dr. Joshua Snodgrass, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447516513
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center Primary Care Sports Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Abrazo Central Family Medicine Residency Program
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Snodgrass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snodgrass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Snodgrass has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Snodgrass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Snodgrass works at Irvine Barranca in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Snodgrass’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Snodgrass. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snodgrass.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snodgrass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snodgrass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joshua Snodgrass, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.